Carol Channing, Tony-winning star of 'Hello, Dolly!,' dies at 97: Publicist

Celebrities and notable figures we've lost recently (Ed Kolenovsky/AP Photo|Jim Cole/AP Photo)

Carol Channing, who among her many roles originated the role of Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, has died at age 97, her publicist told AP.

Channing is also known for other Broadway roles such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie. She was a Tony winner and an Oscar nominee. She often appeared on television and in night clubs, for a time partnering with George Burns in Las Vegas and a national tour.


Publicist B. Harlan Boll says Channing died of natural causes at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, California. Boll says she had twice suffered strokes in the last year.

Channing would have celebrated her 98th birthday on Jan. 31.
