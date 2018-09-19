ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'

EMBED </>More Videos

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler is joining the team that will bring the 'Space Jam' sequel to life.

LOS ANGELES, California --
"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is joining LeBron James and the "Space Jam 2" team.

James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, tweeted Wednesday that Coogler will produce the sequel to the 1996 movie that featured Michael Jordan alongside Warner Bros.' animated characters.

"Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance will direct James and Bugs Bunny in the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, production is tentatively slated to being in 2019 during the NBA off season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviecalifornialebron james
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Trae Tha Truth pays it forward for the city he loves: Houston
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Bert and Ernie are a couple, ex-'Sesame Street' writer says
Here's who's performing with George Strait at RodeoHouston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
DEA plane with 3 people inside crashes into 2 cars
Plane goes off runway at small airport in Arcola
Mangled truck on 3 wheels keeps going to disbelief of drivers
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Woman covered head-to-toe to prevent mosquito bites
Show More
911 calls couldn't get help in time to save shark victim
3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex
Mom and 2 young daughters shot at while sitting inside truck
'We need answers' Family desperate to find Spring veteran's killer
4 hurt during shooting at software company in Wisconsin
More News