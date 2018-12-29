ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best ways to party on New Year's Eve in Houston

Houston will be swarming this year with New Year's Eve parties!

HOUSTON, Texas --
Rest assured that, on the night of December 31, Houston will be swarming with New Year's Eve parties. Here's a rundown of festive gatherings, which include desserts, disco, drag queens, and even a sober party.

Stay safe - and feel free to party hop. The parties are listed in order of start time, so you can plan your night and your ride sharing.

Children's Museum of Houston's "Rockin' New Year's Noon"

For those who have kids that want to celebrate New Year's Eve too (but can't stay up for it), the museum will have its annual "Rockin' New Year's Noon." There will be festive hats and noisemakers, a countdown, two simultaneous ball drops and parade featuring a New Orleans-style brass band. (A pre-show kicks off at 10:45 am.) Noon.

For entire list, visit culturemap.com.
