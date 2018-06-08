OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

8 things to do with your best friend in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A red button near Buffalo Bayou can give Houstonians and visitors quite the surprise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We have Mother's Day, Father's Day and even National Siblings Day, but did you know there's a day to honor your support system that doesn't share your DNA? Best Friends Day is celebrated on June 8.

Sure, you and your best friend can have fun doing nothing, but they're also your favorite person to have adventures with. For those adventurous days, we have a few suggestions.
  1. Watch the sunset at "Twilight Epiphany"
    2. Sunsets aren't just for lovers. James Turrell's "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace is located at Rice University. Constructed of grass, concrete, stone and composite steel, the structure is equipped with an LED light sequence that projects onto the ceiling and through an aperture in the 72-foot square knife-edge roof just before sunrise and at sunset.
  2. Visit elephant best friends at the Houston Zoo
    3. The Houston Zoo houses elephant best friends, Thai and Baylor. You can visit them at their new state-of-the-art bachelor pad anytime during zoo hours!

    EMBED More News Videos

    Pack a trunk, it's moving day for some of the Houston Zoo's elephants.

  3. Turtle Races at Little Woodrow's
    4. Don't let the fable of the tortoise and the hare fool you, slow and steady doesn't win this race. The turtles are surprisingly fast and the first one to reach the outside of a circle on the turtle race mat, wins.

    Expect hilarity, special drinks, DJ tunes, and laughs, every Thursday at Little Woodrow's in Midtown.

  4. Make the Bayou Burp
    5. Over Buffalo Bayou and under the Preston St. bridge, a civic art installation can give those who dare to push it quite the surprise. Its red button isn't advertised, but it asks visitors to follow their impulses and find out for themselves.

    EMBED More News Videos

    (1 of 6)

    A red button near Buffalo Bayou can give Houstonians and visitors quite the surprise

  5. Celebrate like a Brit
    6. Is your best friend an Anglophile? Try the Black Labrador! In addition to typical English food, you can sit by the fireplace or on the patio with a cup of tea or a pint of your favorite beer. Challenge your best friend on their oversized outdoor chessboard or a game of darts.

  6. Paint together with a drink in your hand
    7. Sip your favorite beverage and enjoy step-by-step instruction on how to create a masterpiece. Each of the locations at Painting with a Twist have different paintings so there's something for everyone.
    To register click here.
  7. "Dark Side of the Moon" at the Planetarium
    8. Does your best friend love the golden age of rock? Pink Floyd's legendary album returns, using all the capacities of the Museum of Natural Science's high-definition, full-dome video system. Fantastic sound and incredible images create an unforgettable experience. Members: $4. Adult Tickets: $9.

    For more details click here.
  8. Visit Houston's Murals
    9. If your best friend is also your Instagram boyfriend, Houston has plenty of murals that are Instagram gold.

    Some of the favorites are the "Biscuit Paint Wall" at 1435 Westheimer Road, "Houston is Inspired" at 313 Travis Street, "Preservons la Creation" at 2800 San Jacinto Street, and "Your Outlook on Life" at 800 Town and Country Blvd.

Want to hit the road with your bestie? Try these 10 quick road trips from Houston

Does your best friend have four legs? Here are pet-friendly restaurants around Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentbarhouston zoosummer funmural artsout and about with abc13Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13
Road Trippers: It's Island Time
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
Enjoy a taste of New Orleans and FREE yoga this weekend
Take a tour of Saint Arnold's restaurant and expanded brewery
More out and about with abc13
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News