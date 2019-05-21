Beat the heat with free summer movies for the kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Summer vacation is here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy days. When the heat is really on, what's better than sitting in a cold movie theater?
Many local theaters are again offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year. Here is a list of what you can expect at a theater near you.
Cinemark is offering the 10-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.
The movies include:
Despicable Me 3
Peter Rabbit
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
How To Train Your Dragon
Smallfoot
Kung Fu Panda
The Lego Movie
Spongebob Squarepants Out of Water
Sherlock Gnomes
Hotel Transylvania 3
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema lets you pick your ticket price for its Kids Summer Camp. All summer, classic and family favorites are being shown for $1, $3 or $5 with all the proceeds going to local non-profit organizations. Most films are for ages 3 to 12.
The list of films include:
The Lorax
Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda
The Great Muppet Caper
The Neverending Story
Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Trolls
The Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express starts running May 28. Family-friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine-week program include:
Kung Fu Panda
Shrek
The Croods
Puss in Boots
Despicable Me
Turbo
Lego Batman Movie
House with a Clock in its Walls
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Paddington 2
Despicable Me 3
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Lego Movie 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Smallfoot
Secret Life of Pets
Lego Movie
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Sing
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Penguins of Madagascar
Boss Baby
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lego Ninjago Movie
Trolls
Minions
Madagascar
Shrek 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Storks
Premiere Cinemas is offering free and $1 movies as part of its Summer Kids Fest. Below is a list of movies, times and dates for the participating theaters.
Pearland Premiere Cinema 6
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Secret Life of Pets
The Grinch
Trolls
Paddington 2
Sgt. Stubby
Wonder Park
Lego Movie
Smallfoot
The Lorax
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Premiere Cinema 7 Tomball
Free shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Secret Life of Pets
The Grinch
Trolls
Paddington 2
Sgt. Stubby
Wonder Park
Lego Movie
Smallfoot
The Lorax
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Bryan Premiere Cinema + IMAX
$1 shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Secret Life of Pets
The Grinch
Trolls
Paddington 2
Sgt. Stubby
Wonder Park
Lego Movie
Smallfoot
The Lorax
How to Train Your Dragon 3
ShowBiz Cinemas offers $1 movies for its Summer Kids Club on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The discounted shows start June 4 and run through the beginning of August.
Secret Life of Pets
Peter Rabbit
Hotel Transylvania 3
Smallfoot
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Paddington 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Sing
Trolls
Puss in Boots
The Children's Summer Series at the Studio Movie Grill gives families $1 movie options until August 30. You will want to check your local theater for specific dates and show times.
Penguins of Madagascar
The Secret Life of Pets
Shrek
Despicable Me
Trolls
Despicable Me 2
Sing
Minions
The Lorax
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World
Captain Underpants
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Puss in Boots
Penguins of Madagascar
Beat the heat with free summer movies for the kids
SUMMER FUN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News