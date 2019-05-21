Beat the heat with free summer movies for the kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Summer vacation is here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy days. When the heat is really on, what's better than sitting in a cold movie theater?Many local theaters are again offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year. Here is a list of what you can expect at a theater near you.is offering the 10-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.Despicable Me 3Peter RabbitDr. Seuss' The GrinchHow To Train Your DragonSmallfootKung Fu PandaThe Lego MovieSpongebob Squarepants Out of WaterSherlock GnomesHotel Transylvania 3lets you pick your ticket price for its Kids Summer Camp. All summer, classic and family favorites are being shown for $1, $3 or $5 with all the proceeds going to local non-profit organizations. Most films are for ages 3 to 12.The LoraxMadagascarKung Fu PandaThe Great Muppet CaperThe Neverending StoryWallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-RabbitTrollsThestarts running May 28. Family-friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine-week program include:Kung Fu PandaShrekThe CroodsPuss in BootsDespicable MeTurboLego Batman MovieHouse with a Clock in its WallsTeen Titans Go! To The MoviesPaddington 2Despicable Me 3Dr. Seuss' The GrinchLego Movie 2How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldSmallfootSecret Life of PetsLego MovieCaptain Underpants: The First Epic MovieSingHow to Train Your Dragon 2Penguins of MadagascarBoss BabyKung Fu Panda 3Lego Ninjago MovieTrollsMinionsMadagascarShrek 2How to Train Your DragonStorksis offering free and $1 movies as part of its Summer Kids Fest. Below is a list of movies, times and dates for the participating theaters.Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.Secret Life of PetsThe GrinchTrollsPaddington 2Sgt. StubbyWonder ParkLego MovieSmallfootThe LoraxHow to Train Your Dragon 3Free shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.Secret Life of PetsThe GrinchTrollsPaddington 2Sgt. StubbyWonder ParkLego MovieSmallfootThe LoraxHow to Train Your Dragon 3$1 shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.Secret Life of PetsThe GrinchTrollsPaddington 2Sgt. StubbyWonder ParkLego MovieSmallfootThe LoraxHow to Train Your Dragon 3offers $1 movies for its Summer Kids Club on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The discounted shows start June 4 and run through the beginning of August.Secret Life of PetsPeter RabbitHotel Transylvania 3SmallfootTeen Titans Go! To The MoviesPaddington 2How to Train Your DragonSingTrollsPuss in BootsThegives families $1 movie options until August 30. You will want to check your local theater for specific dates and show times.Penguins of MadagascarThe Secret Life of PetsShrekDespicable MeTrollsDespicable Me 2SingMinionsThe LoraxHow to Train Your Dragon: Hidden WorldCaptain UnderpantsDr. Seuss' The GrinchPuss in BootsPenguins of Madagascar