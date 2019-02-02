ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Author who self-published best-selling book lands movie deal for 4

EMBED </>More Videos

A.G. Riddle had no writing experience when he decided to self-publish a book in 2013.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Raleigh-based businessman A.G. Riddle had no writing experience when he was inspired to write a book.

Riddle was working as a tech consultant, helping to get internet startups off the ground, when he decided to take a chance and write and self-publish his first book, "The Atlantis Gene" in March 2013.

"My first book was almost completely homemade," Riddle said. "I wrote the book, did my own edits and then my mom edited the book; she was a retired eighth-grade English teacher, and I made the cover myself. It was OK, the current covers are a lot better."

"In March of 2013, I put it out there, my now-wife put it on Facebook and hounded her friends to read this book," he added. "That's how it sort of got started."

Riddle self-published "The Atlantis Gene" through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) and said being able to self-publish gave him more control of his new career.

"Writing the first one is certainly the toughest, but there's never been a better time to release your novel, in my opinion," he said.

"The Atlantis Gene" became the first book of "The Origin Mystery," a trilogy that has sold more than 2 million copies in the United States. Riddle released his fourth novel, "Departure" in the fall of 2015. "Departure" follows the survivors of a flight that takes off in the present and crash-lands in a changed world. 20th Century Fox is developing "Departure" for a feature film. Several of his books have been picked up for film development.

"So, four of them are an option for feature films, so we'll see where that goes," Riddle said.

Riddle's seventh book, "Winter World" is set for release Feb. 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbooksmoviesraleigh newskindlebusinessdealsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
Pearland now a destination for filmmakers
4 dramas to catch in Houston theaters right now
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
Mugshot of man arrested in disappearance of teen released
Fort Bend Co. resident plans to clean abandoned slave cemetery
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
Show More
High school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her home
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia
New allegations come out after Archdiocese releases list
Man accused of viewing child porn inside Starbucks
More News