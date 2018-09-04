ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Singing for Stardom: 'American Idol' hopefuls audition in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

American Idol auditions in Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Is the next American Idol right here in Houston?

Hopefuls are lined up bright and early this morning for their chance to impress the panel at the first round of auditions held at the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown.

Some people arrived as early as 4 a.m., even though registration starts at 6:30 a.m.



Celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan aren't there for the initial rounds.

Instead, contestants will perform for producers and then possibly, the executive producer. They decide who moves on from Houston.

If they make the cut, they will continue their journey to the next round, which may be in front of the American Idol judges.

For many, just auditioning is a dream come true.

"Been watching it since I was a little girl. I grew up watching it. God just created a way for me to audition. The season came back so it was perfect timing," said Idol hopeful Siete Richardson.

EMBED More News Videos

People are lined up for American Idol auditions and that includes a teen with a powerful voice.

How you can audition for 'American Idol'

If you can't make today's audition, your voice can still be heard.

You can audition online, in-person at one of the tour dates or both. Visit American Idol's audition website for information about how to audition online.

Auditions will be held next in Austin on Sept. 6.

You can also register ahead of time for an in-person audition by visiting American Idol's audition website.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idolmusiccompetitionsingingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Auditions for 'American Idol' in Houston
Couple snags pic with Keanu Reeves at wedding
Spotify offering perk for college students
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shot by man she just met after allegedly stealing truck
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Police
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Drivers trapped as 10 inches of rain fall on San Antonio
Mississippi and Louisiana residents prepare for Gordon's impact
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
19 people trapped upside down on malfunctioning carnival ride
Show More
UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank
Signs with lyrics of Houston rappers popping up across town
New program helps low, moderate-income buyers afford homes
Pink eye on the rise now that students are back at school
Officials monitoring weather as concerns arise after storms
More News