HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Is the next American Idol right here in Houston?
Hopefuls are lined up bright and early this morning for their chance to impress the panel at the first round of auditions held at the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown.
Some people arrived as early as 4 a.m., even though registration starts at 6:30 a.m.
.@aliciakeys, What do you think of our #Houston American Idol contestants? We think #TheNextIdol is here in the Lone Star State. 🎤 @FotiABC13 thinks so! #FotiPredicts pic.twitter.com/JFO5mArBhA— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 4, 2018
Celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan aren't there for the initial rounds.
Instead, contestants will perform for producers and then possibly, the executive producer. They decide who moves on from Houston.
If they make the cut, they will continue their journey to the next round, which may be in front of the American Idol judges.
For many, just auditioning is a dream come true.
"Been watching it since I was a little girl. I grew up watching it. God just created a way for me to audition. The season came back so it was perfect timing," said Idol hopeful Siete Richardson.
How you can audition for 'American Idol'
If you can't make today's audition, your voice can still be heard.
You can audition online, in-person at one of the tour dates or both. Visit American Idol's audition website for information about how to audition online.
Auditions will be held next in Austin on Sept. 6.
You can also register ahead of time for an in-person audition by visiting American Idol's audition website.
The line at #AmericanIdol auditions is getting longer by the minute! Find out how you can be #TheNextIdol - https://t.co/HJqNwt9uYr pic.twitter.com/Gpuwc7qATI— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 4, 2018