How you can audition for 'American Idol' in Houston

"American Idol" brought the top 3 contestants together with several other favorites from the season, plus the judges and other celebrity performers, to announce the latest winner.

HOUSTON, Texas --
American Idol is revving up for a new season, and you can be right in the heart of the action!

The Idol bus tour is here in Houston today. The tour will stop at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010.

Registration for auditions begins as early as 6:30 a.m.


If Sept. 4 doesn't work for you, you're not out of luck.

You can audition online, in-person at one of the tour dates or both. Visit American Idol's audition website for information about how to audition online.

FULL LIST OF DATES:
Orlando, FL - August 25
San Diego, CA - August 25
Chattanooga, TN - August 28
Scottsdale, AZ - August 28
Charlotte, NC - August 31

Albuquerque, NM - August 31
Seattle, WA - August 31
Boise, ID - September 2
Richmond, VA - September 3
Plano, TX - September 3
Houston, TX - September 4
Austin, TX - September 6
Philadelphia, PA - September 6

Oklahoma City, OK - September 6
Buffalo, NY - September 9
Kansas City, MO - September 9
Shreveport, LA - September 9
Columbus, OH - September 12
Little Rock, AR - September 12
Charleston, WV - September 15

Dates may be subject to change.

You can register ahead of time for an in-person audition by visiting American Idol's audition website.
