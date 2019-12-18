20 television firsts for the LGBTQ community

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1236673" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jennifer Matarese interviews Martha Plimpton and Noah Galvin.

The fight to secure LGBTQ rights wouldn't be possible without the bravery of trailblazers who helped to light the way.For nearly 50 years, nothing has played a more pivotal role in moving these issues forward like frank and honest portrayals of LGBTQ people on television.Here is a look back at some of the most memorable moments and firsts for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people on TV.The Lamont Johnson film was the first TV movie to give a serious and sympathetic focus on the life of gay people. In the film, a divorced contractor must deal with coming out to his 14-year-old son with mixed results.The American sitcom, based on Lanford Wilson's off-Broadway play of the same name, ran on ABC for one season, and featured the first gay couple on national television.Comedian and actor Billy Crystal is credited as one of the first gay characters to consider a sex change operation in his portrayal of Jodie Dallas in the ABC sitcom.In the episode "Strangers," Russell Weller (portrayed by actor David Marshall Grant) and Peter Montefiore (Peter Frechette) lit up screens as one of the first gay couples shown in bed together. The episode stirred conversation from conservative groups, in addition to LGBTQ groups concerned about how the episode reflected on the HIV/AIDS crisis.The teen-angst drama, which aired for one season on ABC, featured actor Wilson Cruz in his portrayal of the first openly gay teenage character on American network television.Before comic and actor Ellen DeGeneres was dancing her way into the hearts of American households on her talk show, she was the boisterous and funny woman who came out as America's first openly lesbian character on television in 1997.The ABC Family (now Freeform) movie was a prequel to the hilarious "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion." Katherine Heigl was in it, but the real star was actor Alexandra Billings, who became the first transgender actor to play a transgender character on TV.The ABC soap opera became the first to feature a same-sex marriage on daytime television when Bianca Montgomery (Eden Riegel) wed Reese Williams (Tamara Braun).Chaz Bono, transgender rights activist and son of Cher, hit the dance floor on "Dancing with the Stars," opposite professional ballroom dancer Lacey Schwimmer.The president of the United States spoke exclusively with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts about his decision to openly support same-sex marriage. Three years later, it became the law of the land.Who would have thought a Disney Channel show could be so forward thinking? The family comedy didn't flinch when it introduced a lesbian couple in a 2014 episode.Diane Sawyer's special with Caitlyn Jenner was one of the most watched programs in 2015. Jenner exposed her most vulnerable moments from life as Bruce Jenner, and the decision to transition into a transgender woman.The Freeform family drama about a lesbian couple, their biological son and four foster children struck a chord when it featured the youngest same-sex kiss on television. Foster child Jude (portrayed by actor Hayden Byerly) smooched Conner (Gavin MacIntosh), opening a Pandora's box of teen emotions and leading to one angry father.The "Good Morning America" anchor, who moved us to tears while touring her hometown in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, won an Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2013 ESPYs. Two years later, the woman who bravely battled a rare blood disorder in front of us all came out to the world. Roberts publicly acknowledged her long-time girlfriend in 2015, becoming one of the nation's first openly gay news anchors.ABC's hilarious sitcom featured a family coming to terms with real life situations and the fresh outing of gay teenager Kenny O'Neal (Noah Galvin). It's was as fresh and frank as it was funny.The 1980s-set dance musical aired its first episode on June 3, 2018, featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted TV series. The show stars actors Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and Billy Porter.Disney Channel's coming of age series chronicled Cyrus' coming out story in its second season. Played by Houston native, Cyrus became the first character to say the words "I'm gay" on the children's cable channel, setting into motion yet another first: Disney Channel's first ever gay romance between Cyrus and TJ (Luke Mullen)."The category is love," declared the actor who portrays Pray Tell on the FX drama "Pose," becoming the first openly gay man to win best actor in a drama at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. "Please don't ever stop telling the truth."For the first time in franchise history, "High School Musical" not only has a gay character, but a gay romance blossoming on screen. The Disney+ series introduced the world to Carlos and Seb in its first season, the adorable choreographer (portrayed by actor Frankie A. Rodriguez) and theater-loving child of farmers (Joe Serafini). No spoilers, but the homecoming episode got us right in the feels.