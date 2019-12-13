Go behind the scenes of 'High School Musical' in ABC special

Calling all Wildcats!! A special telecast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is airing on local ABC stations.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special" takes viewers to the 2005 set of Disney Channel's original "High School Musical" movie.

The special includes "Zac Cam" footage recorded by Zac Efron with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed and Olesya Rulin.

Actor Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan Evans in the original movies, also has advice for the new cast and an announcement about the Dec. 27 episode. Plus, actor Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth, and Disney Legend Kenny Ortega share their Wildcat experiences.

The special puts a spotlight on "the start of something new" by highlighting 2019 music recordings for original and new songs and the iconic locations inside Salt Lake City's East High.

The special airs will be presented as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 14
  • 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC11 Raleigh
  • 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC30 Fresno
  • 6:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 Los Angeles

    • Friday, Dec. 20
  • The special comes to Disney+

    • Wednesday, Dec. 25
  • 12:00 p.m. ET on 6ABC Philadelphia
  • 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 San Francisco

    • Saturday, Dec. 28
  • 10:30 a.m. CT on ABC13 Houston
  • 4:30 p.m. CT on ABC7 Chicago
  • 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC7 New York


    • New episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere Fridays, only on Disney+.
    Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
    New allegations come to light against Conroe priest
    Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
    More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in SW Houston apartment
    Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday
    Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
    Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
    Show More
    2 dates Houston movie and music lovers need to mark
    Taylor Swift calls out Scooter Braun during Billboard speech
    House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
    5-year-old's death result of natural causes, investigators say
    Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
    More TOP STORIES News