Society

Houston's Nigerian community joins #EndSARS movement

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Africa's most populous nation is seeing the most unrest it has seen in years.

"It was so sad. They killed people and unfortunately, the kids who were protesting. They were innocent," Houstonian and march organizer Tunde Aogo said.

Oct. 20, 2020 will forever be etched in the mind of Nigerians and Nigerian Americans.

That's when soldiers fired on young, peaceful protestors without warning, killing 12. They were standing up against the way the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been treating citizens. In the 1990's, the Nigerian government formed SARS to fight crime.

However, some members of the police unit have recently gone rogue and are harassing citizens, asking for money, and allegedly, if they don't get what they want - sexually assaulting and killing people, according to Amnesty International.

SEE ALSO: Nigeria says 'many lives have been lost' in days of unrest

"They can pull you over for whatever reason, ask you for a bribe. 50 Naira, which is not even up to two dollars. If you don't have it, they molest you, they do whatever. It's been ongoing," Houstonian and march organizer Sylvia Okoroafor said.

What's happening there is affecting Nigerians here in Houston, which is home to one of the largest Nigerian population in America.

Mayor Sylvester Turner stood in solidarity at city hall. In west Houston, people gathered for a march to lend their support to those back home.

"We need the people of the world to look at Nigeria and join us in this march. Join us in raising your voices. Please. We need help. We need help. We need help," Mayor Turner said.

You don't have to be African or a Black American to care about what's happening on that continent. Protest organizers encourage everyone of every race to stand up for what's right and condemn what's wrong, which is abusing citizens.

"This is an oppression. True oppression," Aogo said.

Another protest is happening Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Fingerlickin' parking lot on Bissonnet and one on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. in front of Amala Zone restaurant at 14815 Westheimer.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonprotestnigeriapolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father and son become good Samaritans for driver shot in face
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week!
HPD sergeant's service and final procession set next week
TX counties can have many mail-in ballot drop off sites
Deputy shot during training accident in Brazoria Co.
1 million and counting: Harris Co. crosses early vote threshold
13 Investigates breaks down which communities are voting the most
Show More
Cold front, gusty winds pushing into Houston
Montgomery County man arrested for alleged sex assault of child
Pearland residents can apply for up to $1,500 of rent relief
Alarming failure rates fuel calls for in-person learning
49-year-old woman missing from Spring for 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News