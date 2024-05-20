HPD officer, a passenger in DWI crash, accused of interfering with investigation, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Houston police officer is accused of interfering with an alleged drunken driving investigation after the vehicle he rode in rolled over, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, Adan Lopez was not wearing a seat belt during the single-vehicle crash at about 2 a.m. on May 18 in the 22000 block of FM-1314 in the Porter area.

MCSO said Lopez was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Norma Miranda Estrada, who was detained for DWI suspicion.

Deputies said Lopez, identified as an off-duty officer from the Houston Police Department, refused to comply with their instructions and consistently interfered with the investigation as Estrada underwent a field sobriety test.

Lopez was arrested and charged with interfering with public duties and unlawful carry of a weapon. However, the sheriff's office didn't offer details about the latter count. Lopez was taken to a hospital for treatment before he was booked.

Estrada was charged with DWI. Both were detained in the Montgomery County Jail.

HPD acknowledged Lopez's arrest, adding that it relieved him of duty pending an Internal Affairs investigation.

Lopez was sworn in as an officer in March 2017 and assigned to the North Belt Patrol Division, police added.

"HPD holds our officers to the highest standards and will take action up to, and including, termination," a statement read.