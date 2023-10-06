The boy's father is facing a charge of injury to a child by omission. Records allege he gave a pill to the child, who was later told to "sleep it off" when he wasn't feeling well.

Dad with criminal history accused of giving pill to 13-year-old son who died with fentanyl in system

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 36-year-old father is being held on a $150,000 bond after his son's autopsy revealed he had drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Emilio Dominguez was charged with injury to a child by omission and arrested on Wednesday.

On Aug. 23, authorities say Dominguez and his 13-year-old son took drugs together. A younger child in the home at the time reported to police seeing the father give their sibling a pill.

"There was some initial toxicology that did show that this child who died did test positive from the initial toxicology with fentanyl in his system, benzodiazepine, and marijuana," Edward Appelbaum, an assistant district attorney in the child fatality division, said.

Appelbaum said it is tough to say if something the teen took was laced with fentanyl, or if it was known at the time to be the highly dangerous drug.

After taking the drugs, the teen started struggling to breathe.

"Someone in the house said, 'Hey, I want you to try to take care of this kid. He doesn't seem to be doing well,' and he didn't," Appelbaum said. "(The father) said to sleep it off, and the next morning, that's when he called 911 and (the son) was subsequently pronounced dead."

Appelbaum said Dominguez's lack of action led to his charge of injury to a child by omission. His charge may be upgraded as investigators learn more.

"It's just a horrible thing," Appelbaum said. "We expect more of a parent."

A state law took effect Sept. 1 that allowed murder charges to be filed in fentanyl-related deaths.

Court records show Dominguez has served time in prison, previously for weapon and drug-related charges.

