Elton John stretches out grand finale tour with new Houston show

HOUSTON, Texas -- Elton John is coming back one more time to say goodbye. More than three years after the legendary singer announced his expansive "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour," he has revealed another extension, a group of dates that will include a Houston concert on November 4, 2022, at Minute Maid Park.The global music icon last played Houston in 2018 in a triumphant Toyota Center show. (Read the CultureMap review here .)He will perform two concerts at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Jan. 25 and 26, 2022 . Those two dates were supposed to take place on June 26 and 27, 2020 , but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.