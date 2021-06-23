elton john

Elton John stretches out grand finale tour with new Houston show

HOUSTON, Texas -- Elton John is coming back one more time to say goodbye. More than three years after the legendary singer announced his expansive "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour," he has revealed another extension, a group of dates that will include a Houston concert on November 4, 2022, at Minute Maid Park.

The global music icon last played Houston in 2018 in a triumphant Toyota Center show. (Read the CultureMap review here.)

He will perform two concerts at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Jan. 25 and 26, 2022. Those two dates were supposed to take place on June 26 and 27, 2020, but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
