'It's all just in fun': Spain festival revelers hurl flour and eggs in annual mock coup

People, dressed up in assorted military outfits, threw flower and eggs while staging a mock coup d'etat and breaking new outlandish laws to give all paid fines to charity.

IBI, Spain -- A wild scene caught on video happened during a 200-year-old festival in Spain.

Hurling flour and eggs,dozens of revelers known as "Els Enfarinats" (those covered in flour) took over the small Spanish town of Ibi on Wednesday as part of the 200-year-old festival marking Holy Innocents Day every Dec. 28.

Dressed in assorted military garb and wearing sashes, they stage a mock, messy coup in the town of just over 23,000 in the eastern region of Valencia, using about 10,000 eggs and 1323 pounds of flour in the fighting that ensues.

Under a cloud of flour and exploding fireworks, Els Enfarinats battle L'Oposicio (the opposition in Valencian) as they take over Ibi's government and establish outlandish laws, such as fines for walking on the sidewalk. Any proceeds from fines go to charity.

"It's a festival that is over 200 years old, it has its funny side. What I like is that in Els Enfarinats, the two sides go around criticizing the whole town, who does what wrong, but it's all just in fun," Ibi Mayor Rafael Serralta said.