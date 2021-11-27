Elon Musk's SpaceX hiring bartender for 'spaceport' near Brownsville

BOCA CHICA, Texas -- Can you mix a mean margarita? Are you capable of slinging a superb Aperol spritz? If so, Elon Musk wants you to become a "spaceport mixologist."
Musk's SpaceX, which builds and launches rockets, is hiring a "passionate, experienced" mixologist for its "spaceport" near Brownsville. The ideal candidate possesses at least two years of "superior" mixology experience at resorts, bars, and full-service restaurants, including the ability to pair drinks with themed menus.
Among other duties, the mixologist will prepare drinks, including handcrafted cocktails, and will ensure "consistency and compliance with the restaurant's recipes, portioning, and waste control guidelines."
For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
The video above is a May 2020 report from ABC13's Ted Oberg, exploring how SpaceX's vision goes well beyond the space station and what it was like when Ted talked to Elon Musk.
