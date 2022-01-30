elon musk

Elon Musk offers Florida teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet

19-year-old suggested Musk repay him with internship, Tesla Model 3
By Ramishah Maruf, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Time's Person of the Year 2021 is Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

FLORIDA -- Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old from Florida, rejected a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to delete his Twitter account that tracks the billionaire's private jet, CNN reported.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

ElonJet has over 150,000 followers, and uses a bot that Sweeney developed to monitor Musk's flights. The feed then tweets out when and where the plane takes off or lands and the duration of each trip.

The college freshman has developed about a dozen other flight bot accounts that track the travels of high-profile tech titans, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

The initial direct message from Musk came Nov. 30, Protocol first reported.

"Can you take this down?," Musk asked Sweeney. "It's a security risk."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO eventually offered the teenager $5,000 to help prevent "crazy people" from tracking his flights. Sweeney countered asking for $50,000, saying he could use the money for college and maybe a Tesla Model 3.

"I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase," Musk said.

The last message exchange was Wednesday, Jan. 19, when Musk said it didn't feel right "to pay to shut this down." CNN Business has viewed the messages.

"Options other than remuneration like an internship would make taking it down a lot easier," Sweeney replied. Musk has not yet responded.

CNN has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

Sweeney said he's been a fan of SpaceX since the first Falcon Heavy launch in 2018. His father works for an airline, fueling his interest in aviation.

"5,000 is not enough for how much I get out of it," Sweeney said. "It doesn't replace anything, like the enjoyment factor."

Sweeney did offer Musk some technical advice, telling the billionaire about a blocking program he could use to counter flight tracking programs.

"It looks like he took that advice," Sweeney said, saying it appears Musk is currently using the blocking program.

So is Sweeney is still able to track Musk's flights despite the blocking program? "I am," Sweeney said. "It's just a bit more complicated."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfloridaspacexelon muskteslasocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldtwitter
ELON MUSK
Tesla unveils 1st look at 'Megapack' power storage park in Angleton
Time's Person of the Year 2021 is Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Elon Musk's SpaceX hiring bartender for 'spaceport' near Brownsville
Houston billionaires cash in on Forbes list of richest Americans
TOP STORIES
4 HPD officers, 1 sergeant on leave after shooting robbery suspect
Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers faces federal charges
Woman's message to driver who killed daughter: 'Just surrender'
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
K-9 officer still recovering after being stabbed by robbery suspect
Man charged in HPD shooting used 3D printed guns, sources tell ABC13
Rain moves in Monday along with the threat of street flooding
Show More
'Falling iguanas' in Florida forecast amid cold snap
'People will lose lives' 13 Investigates explosion in 'Glock switches'
SpaceX rocket booster to crash into moon, space experts say
Texas agency misses industrial pollution spikes after storms
Law enforcement officers leaving departments at staggering rates
More TOP STORIES News