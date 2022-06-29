Arts & Entertainment

Elmo gets COVID vaccine in new Sesame Workshop PSA

EMBED <>More Videos

Elmo gets his COVID vaccine in new PSA

NEW YORK -- The Muppets are promoting vaccination against COVID for young kids.

The nonprofit educational group behind Sesame Street released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3.5 years old, has just gotten vaccinated.

"You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine Elmo," said Louie, Elmo's dad in the PSA.

"There was a little pinch but that was OK. Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him," Elmo said.



Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines got emergency use approval in the United States this month for kids as young as six months old.

A Sesame Workshop spokeswoman says they hope the PSA will inspire parents and caregivers across the country to speak with their healthcare providers, and seek out information to learn about how the vaccines can keep young kids and their families healthy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesesame street
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Migrants in search of a better life continue to die on their journeys
TX AG on ruling for early-term abortions: 'Judge's decision is wrong'
'The American dream is alive,' one immigrant tells her story
Texas Senator John Cornyn addresses gun safety legislation
Show More
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes from Texas hospital
2 people hospitalized after boat crash on Lake Houston, HFD says
Man wanted in wife's death fatally struck by van, police say
1 hospitalized after big rig falls into construction hole
Burn ban in effect for unincorporated parts of Harris County
More TOP STORIES News