Elmo gets COVID vaccine in new Sesame Workshop PSA

NEW YORK -- The Muppets are promoting vaccination against COVID for young kids.The nonprofit educational group behind Sesame Street released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3.5 years old, has just gotten vaccinated."You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine Elmo," said Louie, Elmo's dad in the PSA."There was a little pinch but that was OK. Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him," Elmo said.Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines got emergency use approval in the United States this month for kids as young as six months old.A Sesame Workshop spokeswoman says they hope the PSA will inspire parents and caregivers across the country to speak with their healthcare providers, and seek out information to learn about how the vaccines can keep young kids and their families healthy.