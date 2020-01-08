Police searching for suspect who injured elderly woman during robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a robbery suspect they say caused an elderly woman to fall and hit her face on the ground in north Houston.

Surveillance video from the Nov. 25, 2019 incident shows an 80-year-old woman walking from her apartment to the METRO rail line, when the suspect stops his car and runs up behind her. He then violently grabs her purse, which causes her to fall and hit her face.

Once he grabbed her purse, the suspect ran back to his car, a light-colored 2007 to 2011 Cadillac Escalade. The video shows the car has damage to the back left side of the bumper and was missing the center caps (wheels) on the driver's side.

Houston police believe the suspect is a Hispanic man who was wearing a black shirt, pants, and a red cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

