Elderly man in Hyundai missing in Houston area

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man who was last seen driving his Hyundai in Houston.Harris County Sheriff's Office says John Horn has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and that his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.He is believed to be driving a maroon, 2011 Hyundai Tucson with Texas disabled person license plate 1KWGK.John is described as being a black male, standing at 5'9", weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather baseball cap, white shirt, blue jacket and black pants.If you have seen him, call the sheriff's office at 713-755-3647.