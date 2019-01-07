MISSING PERSON

Elderly man in Hyundai missing in Houston area

Deputies said an elderly man in a Hyundai has gone missing in the Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man who was last seen driving his Hyundai in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says John Horn has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and that his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

He is believed to be driving a maroon, 2011 Hyundai Tucson with Texas disabled person license plate 1KWGK.

John is described as being a black male, standing at 5'9", weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather baseball cap, white shirt, blue jacket and black pants.

If you have seen him, call the sheriff's office at 713-755-3647.
