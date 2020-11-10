El Paso mass shooting to play out on big screen in new documentary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time in a year, we're hearing from the son of a victim who was inside the El Paso Walmart during a mass shooting on Aug. 3, 2019.
"Once the adrenaline left his body, that's when we realized he had been shot three times," said Mario Perez Jr., who received a call that his father had been shot but would be OK.
Perez then quickly realized his dad was a victim of one of the largest mass shootings in U.S. history, which was later revealed to be a hate crime against Mexicans
Charlie Minn is the director of the film "9-15 Hunting Hispanics", based on the horrific story, which will soon play out on the big screen.
"We had a racist criminal from Dallas drive 10 hours to El Paso because he wanted to kill as many Mexicans as possible. Just that thought alone is sickening. It's unacceptable," said the director.
Minn said he wants the world to see the real, raw truth and knowledge about the ultimate hate crime against Mexican people.
"That should anger all of us. Racism stinks," he said. "We need to change in this country."
"It destroys me, there's people in this world that would do stuff like that," said Perez.
To this day he said his father has not fully recovered and is mentally unstable. What he saw that day, continues to haunt him.
"There's been tears. There's been ups and downs," he said. "I thank the good Lord every day he was able to survive from that shooting."
