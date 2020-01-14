2 El Campo students killed in car crashes on same weekend

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- Two El Campo ISD seniors were killed over the weekend in two separate car crashes.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said Johnycia Polk was killed in a crash on Highway 71 on Friday.

James Russell O'Canas also died in a crash the following day.



"The students and staff will react in different ways to the deaths of both of these fellow Ricebirds," said ECISD superintendent Kelly Waters. "We all should expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred."

Details of the two crashes were not immediately released. Waters said counselors are on standby for those students who may need extra support.

"We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation and people allow," said Waters. "We encourage you to do the same."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el campotraffic fatalitiescar crashhigh schoolschoolsteen killedteenagerteenteenagershighwaysstudentscrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News