Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

"It was stolen," a restaurant server told ABC13 with a pause. "At least as far as I know." The famous sign known for jokes and puns has gone missing. It's also April Fools' though.

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out.

The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El Arroyo's sole location is at 1624 W. Fifth St.

El Arroyo's first location outside Austin will be at the popular Gruene historic district in New Braunfels. Next year, a two-story building under the landmark Gruene water tower will be remodeled for El Arroyo. The building is on the site of tubing company Rockin' R River Rides, co-owned by the head honchos at El Arroyo.

