Famous El Arroyo restaurant sign missing from Austin corner

Now, the case of a missing world-famous sign outside a popular 5th Street Mexican restaurant can be added to that list of weird... or perhaps you can mark it in the category of timely and clever.
The landmark El Arroyo sign has gone missing and restaurant representatives claim it was stolen, according to posts on social media.
"It is with great sadness that we share some disheartening news... Our famous marquee sign has been stolen," El Arroyo staff tweeted Thursday. "If you have any information about the whereabouts of the sign, or any leads, please comment."
Commenters were immediately suspicious of the claim, since it was posted on April Fools Day.
"This better be an April Fools joke or someone is catching chingasos," @MirandaGirl24 tweeted in response.
While the sign is indeed missing, according to KXAN-TV, a server who answered the phone when ABC13 called was careful with his words.
"It was stolen," Gilberto Camacho told ABC13 with a pause. "At least as far as I know. That's what the manager told me anyway."
The manager, identified only as Joe, wasn't available for comment Thursday morning, but Camacho invited a callback later in the afternoon.
"I saw that on Instagram this morning and thought 'This has got to be an April Fools joke!" said Austin police public information specialist Stephanie Jacksis when reached by phone.
Jacksis said she would check police records to determine if a report had been made about the sign's disappearance and let us know what she finds.
The drama took a turn just after 12:15 p.m. when El Arroyo shared a recorded video of Gov. Greg Abbott showing animated concern about the sign.
"I said alcohol to go... not signs to go," Abbott said on-camera. "That sign is missing. We must find it. I'm asking the DPS to help us find that sign."
Abbott's video, featuring the governor wearing a tie while in his Capitol office, was obviously recorded on a day other than today, since he was seen in live ABC13 streaming video along the Texas border at the same time the clip was tweeted.
The restaurant's rotating quips have gained a cult following among Austinites and any lucky visitor who comes across them. The sign has become a bellwether for the business as a focus of merchandise including candles, apparel and a coffee table book compilation of some of the best versions.
Some of its past signs include, "Next week has been exhausting," and "Memes are just public inside jokes."
The sign's daily message of wit, wisdom and humor are the result of a team of about 15 people, including the restaurant's owners, who brainstorm ideas via email, the Austin Business Journal reported in 2014.
