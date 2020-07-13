Coronavirus

Veteran celebrates 90th birthday at hospital after contracting COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year army veteran turned 90 years old on Monday, but he's not celebrating his birthday the way he originally intended.

E.H. Gregory broke his hip two weeks ago and ended up in the hospital. He then went to rehab where he developed a cough.

Gregory was sent back to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized since Friday.

His family believes he contracted the virus from the rehab facility, but doctors told them he's doing better than most 60-year-olds.

They credit his active lifestyle to keeping him strong and healthy for so long.

Gregory's daughter, Cheryl Rhoden, said they have a big celebration planned for him when he returns home.

"Well we made this poster here and we can deliver it to his room," said Rhoden. "The nurses have been great. They are making calls, they're sending pictures, you know just keeping us up-to-date on his care and all too."

