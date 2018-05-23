HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston home-school supply store owner is offering seminars after hearing from several frightened parents following the Santa Fe High School shooting.
For 25 years, Joanne Juren has been a part of the home-schooling community.
It started with her two sons. "We did science experiments, and then we ate them," Juren said.
It later turned into a store called HEP Bookstore.
Juren says home schooling was once driven by religious reasons. But after last week's Santa Fe shooting, it's driving more parents to consider it.
"They're scared," Juren said. "Some of them are saying they don't even want to go back to finish out the last two weeks."
Campus violence leads to surge in Texas home schooling
The shop is offering two seminars next month, taking place on June 7.
An informational meeting is how Tiffany decided to home-school her three kids.
"We came up for the conference and we walked around the first day, and we went out for lunch and we're like, 'These people are normal,'" Tiffany said.
A decade later, she hasn't looked back.
"It's really a lifestyle, and that's what a lot of people don't understand, it's a lifestyle because you're with your kids all the time," Tiffany said.
It's a lifestyle more Texans are making. During the 2016-2017 school year, it's estimated 150,705 Texans were home-schooled. The year before, it was 146,747.
If you're considering home schooling, here's what you need to know:
- You have to actually teach.
- Your kids must learn five subjects, which are reading, spelling, grammar, math and good citizenship.
- Finally, the teaching must be visible.
HEP Bookstore owner Juren said annually it costs upwards of $300 per kid for supplies. It also can take away another source of income.
But for Tiffany, that's worth it after hearing stories from Santa Fe.
"The post by the mom who shared about her daughter being in the closet," Tiffany said. "It's going to make me cry."
Socialization is a concern for some parents. There are home school sports, activities, and even academies where you can send your child to take specific classes.
