UH Sugar Land offers fast-paced nursing program

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A one-year accelerated nursing program at the UH Sugar Land location is nationally ranked and locally undisputed for being the best.
It's big shoes to fill for even a former paramedic, like student David Dang.
"I have a little bit of experience. I have my first degree in biology, but nothing prepares me for the speed of what we do in this 11-month, second degree (bachelor of science nursing) program," Dang said.
Innovative technology is a main focus of the course.
The mannequins the students use are nothing like the ones displayed in store fronts. The mannequins create a very real scenario for students.
"I find simulation to be really helpful, because they are putting situations in front of us that we may encounter in the hospital. So if it happens to me, I don't just walk in and not know what to do," said student Roselyn Ikamba.
Daily, the students are tested on their ability to treat the patient and the patient's family, just like they would do in a real life situation.
Every day for 11 months, the students experience long days in the classroom at a fast pace, chasing their dreams to one day make sure you and your family receive the best care when you may need it most.
"A lot of people are just there taking orders for doctors, but we are on the front line. And we know what's going on, and we will do what we need to, to make sure you're okay. We are more than just helpers," said student Dahlia Abu-Rizeq.
