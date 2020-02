Teacher fired for giving test answers to finish semesters in minutes

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher has been fired and a principal has resigned after allegations of cheating and fraud at Livingston High School Academy.The district said a recent audit requested by the superintendent of schools found that students were fraudulently admitted into the school who did not meet at-risk criteria and/or were not Livingston residents.The academy "is an alternative education program serving as a dropout recovery - dropout prevention program designed to respond to the individual needs of students," according to the school's page on the district website The principal resigned after being presented with the findings from the investigation, with an audit saying that there was gross negligence in his oversight of the classroom.The lead teacher was also fired after an audit revealed he or she prepared binders containing test questions and answers for students to use for course work and tests.As a result, the district said students completed classes for graduation "at astronomical speed" with some of them completing entire semester courses in minutes and an entire high school curriculum in weeks.The teacher was fired by the school board at a special called meeting on Feb. 3.The district says it's now working with the Texas Education Agency and all students will have to show they mastered the course material in order to regain credit for courses taken during the fall 2019 semester.Parents have been notified.Livingston ISD released the following statement addressing the incident: