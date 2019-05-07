Students line up to take $20 college classes at Houston Community College

The campus program director posted a photo of the long registration line to social media.
Eligible students can choose from five academies: Business, Construction Management, Information Technology, Healthcare and Transportation.
Interested students pay a $20 fee per class per term. They must attend orientation, take pre and post tests and meet scoring requirements.
The program is designed for those who do not have an associate degree or higher that is recognized in the U.S., (Career4U takes those with high school diplomas and certificates), would like to work towards their high school equivalency (GED, TASC, HiSET) or build English language skills, and wish to earn the foundational certifications of a career pathway through HCC. According to the college, an applicant must meet these to be eligible for the program.
Summer registration week for all programs is now through May 10.
For more information, call 713.718.5381 or visit hccs.edu/changemylife.
SEE ALSO: HCC scholarship program to help students who withdrew after Hurricane Harvey