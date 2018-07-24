A random act of kindness will be felt by a Houston area teacher and her students long after the school year starts.Alberto Martinez was in the checkout line at Target when he saw a woman in front of him with school supplies.Martinez posted on Facebook that he asked the woman if she was a teacher and if all the supplies were for her students.When he found out she was paying out of her own pocket for the supplies, he bought them for her.Martinez said that the woman was humble and told him when he offered to pay, "They already scanned them, but you can pray for me."According to Martinez, he found out that she has been teaching for 38 years and no one had ever offered to pay before.People who saw the post on social media say the woman teaches at Lamar Elementary.Calling her a hero, Martinez is asking anyone that knows her to help him find her, with hopes he and the community can do more.