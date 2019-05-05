Long time Klein ISD superintendent Donald Collins dies at 83

Dear Klein Community,— Klein ISD (@KleinISD) May 4, 2019
Please join us in keeping the family of retired Klein ISD superintendent, Dr. Don Collins, in your thoughts and prayers. Dr. Collins passed away this morning at the age of 83. pic.twitter.com/dNNPiOfqZr
Collins served as superintendent of Klein ISD from 1971 to 2000 and is known as the inspiration behind the naming of Klein Collins High School and Collins Park.
"The Klein ISD Board of Trustees expresses our deepest condolences on the passing of Dr. Collins," said board president Georgan Reitmeier. "He was an outstanding man and leader of our Klein community for many years and will be remembered fondly by all of us. When he arrived in Klein, there were 2700 students in 6 schools. When he retired 29 years later, there were 31,800 students in 28 schools. His focus on people and commitment to excellence helped make Klein ISD what it is today."
According to Klein ISD's website, funeral arrangements are pending.
If you or your family would like to share your condolences with Dr. Collins's family, you can visit kleinisd.net.