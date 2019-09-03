katy isd

Katy ISD changes district grading policy to remove "D" letter grade

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- In a board meeting last month, Katy ISD approved changes to its class ranking and district policy, which includes removing the "D" letter grade from its grading system.

The district says students who began the 2019-2020 school year as juniors, sophomores or freshmen will see a modification to the class rank reporting practice.

"While eleventh grade students in the top 10% will continue to receive a class rank in the spring semester of their junior year, all other students will receive a quartile rank during that same time," said the district in a press release Tuesday.

Quartile ranking means the district will only tell students if they are in the top 20, 40, 60 or 80 percent of the class, much like many of the state's public college admission policies.

"We've found over time that labeling all students with an exact rank feeds a culture of unhealthy competition, stress and pressure," said Dr. Christine Caskey with Katy ISD. "The quartile ranking is beneficial to both the students and the campuses as it acknowledges success, while also allowing more latitude and anonymity within the parameters of each quartile."

This will not impact students ranked below the top 10 percentile, according to the district. This year's graduating seniors will go by the previous class rank reporting practice in which a ranking will be issued for every member of the class.

All Katy ISD campuses will be reviewing the updated policy with students and their families of the recent changes.

RELATED: Friendswood ISD eliminates reporting class rank after finding it does more harm than good

EMBED More News Videos

This year, Friendswood ISD students outside the top 10% will not know where they stand and universities will not know either.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkatyschool resourcesschoolsbuzzworthyschool boardschoolkaty isdgradsstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KATY ISD
Student tips off Katy ISD officials about threatening social post
HISD hopes to revisit teacher pay raise plan
Katy ISD kicks off year with opening of 2 new schools
Katy ISD police K-9 dies after years of service with department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Angry customers pull gun over Popeyes chicken sandwiches
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
5-year-old girl's decaying body found hidden in closet
Houston-area man wounded in Odessa shooting rampage
Show More
Fetty Wap arrested after alleged assault of hotel employees
Houston juice bar makes cleansing a tasty treat
Target and Walmart offering deals for old car seats
Houston's pool bar makes a splash with grand reopening bash
AGE OF ELEGANCE: Meet the new Ms. Pasadena Senior
More TOP STORIES News