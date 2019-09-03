Katy ISD changes district grading policy to remove "D" letter grade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5495792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This year, Friendswood ISD students outside the top 10% will not know where they stand and universities will not know either.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- In a board meeting last month, Katy ISD approved changes to its class ranking and district policy, which includes removing the "D" letter grade from its grading system.The district says students who began the 2019-2020 school year as juniors, sophomores or freshmen will see a modification to the class rank reporting practice."While eleventh grade students in the top 10% will continue to receive a class rank in the spring semester of their junior year, all other students will receive a quartile rank during that same time," said the district in a press release Tuesday.Quartile ranking means the district will only tell students if they are in the top 20, 40, 60 or 80 percent of the class, much like many of the state's public college admission policies."We've found over time that labeling all students with an exact rank feeds a culture of unhealthy competition, stress and pressure," said Dr. Christine Caskey with Katy ISD. "The quartile ranking is beneficial to both the students and the campuses as it acknowledges success, while also allowing more latitude and anonymity within the parameters of each quartile."This will not impact students ranked below the top 10 percentile, according to the district. This year's graduating seniors will go by the previous class rank reporting practice in which a ranking will be issued for every member of the class.All Katy ISD campuses will be reviewing the updated policy with students and their families of the recent changes.