EDUCATION

Katy ISD officially names Ken Gregorski as new superintendent of schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy ISD appoints acting superintendent as outgoing chief's retirement nears

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Katy ISD board of trustees voted 7-0 on Monday night to appoint acting superintendent Ken Gregorski as the district's permanent leader.

Gregorski assumed the interim position on Dec. 1, as the district worked to identify a candidate to replace outgoing Superintendent Lance Hindt.

Hindt announced his resignation in May amid accusations of bullying and plagiarism in his past.

Gregorski is a 26-year public school veteran, first teaching in the classroom before serving as an assistant principal, principal, and then assistant and deputy superintendent.

The district said in a statement Monday that Gregorski has "played an integral role in laying the groundwork for student learning in Katy ISD through his supervision of the School Leadership and Support Department, Human Resources and the Athletics Department."

Per Texas law, Gregorski had to wait a 21-day period before officially assuming the position.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationkaty isdschool boardtexas newsKaty
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
New scholarship helps students who withdrew after Harvey
HISD to start meetings in search of new superintendent Monday
HISD holds special meeting to discuss underperforming schools
Teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
More Education
Top Stories
Man accused of chasing teen before deadly crash in custody
Marine impaled by pole in crash discharged from hospital
Pres. Trump buys fast food to welcome Clemson to White House
H-E-B named America's 4th favorite grocery store
SICKO MODE: Harden's 57 points lead Houston past Memphis
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Mother must make decision to pull toddler off life support
Show More
Was Julian Castro 2020 sign inspired by Bud Light can?
What needs to happen to issue a Silver Alert?
Another major closure of I-45 planned in The Woodlands
UH student giving life after fatal skiing accident
Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says
More News