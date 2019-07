Get your student STAAR test ready with these top tips for parents

EMBED >More News Videos Free breakfast for students and teachers at McDonald's for STAAR testing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Teachers have been spending a lot of time getting students ready for this week's STAAR test. Here are a few quick tips for parents to help their students get off to a great start.That means maybe going to bed a little earlier. Some teachers report that kids who don't do well on tests haven't gotten enough sleep.If you know your child has difficulties in a certain area, parents can always go online to the Texas Assessment Management System . Parents can view practice questions and learn more about their child's score and how to help improve it.This is to ensure your student is working at full capacity.