Get your student STAAR test ready with these top tips for parents

1) Get a good night's rest.
That means maybe going to bed a little earlier. Some teachers report that kids who don't do well on tests haven't gotten enough sleep.
2) Make sure your child is prepared.
If you know your child has difficulties in a certain area, parents can always go online to the Texas Assessment Management System. Parents can view practice questions and learn more about their child's score and how to help improve it.
3) Eat a healthy breakfast
This is to ensure your student is working at full capacity.
