Free breakfast for students and teachers at McDonald's for STAAR testing

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- McDonald's restaurants in the greater Houston-area will be giving away free breakfast on Tuesday, April 9 for students and teachers participating in STAAR testing.

From 6 to 9 a.m., students and teachers will be able to choose from a fruit and maple oatmeal or an Egg White Delight McMuffin sandwich. You will be able to choose from apple juice or 1 percent low fat milk. McDonald's will include apple slices with either choice of meal.

"We want to help ensure local students and teachers are ready for the beginning of STAAR testing," said Matthew Kades, President of the McDonald's Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston. "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we want to help kids start their STAAR testing on the right foot."

This deal is for students in grades 3rd-8th and teachers with a valid school identification.

