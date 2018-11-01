EDUCATION

Illegally passing a school bus can result in a big fine

EMBED </>More Videos

By
SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
School bus safety is at the top of minds across America today. The concern follows Tuesday's horrific accident in Indiana where three children lost their lives.

A survey last year by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services showed illegal passing of school buses remains a national problem. More than 106,000 bus drivers reported that 78,239 vehicles passed them illegally.

The sample results point to millions of violations during a school year. At Splendora ISD's transportation office, safety is their number one priority.

"We know that most fatalities happen with children when they're loading and unloading the bus," said Splendora ISD Transportation Director Darcas Moody.

"These are our babies, our children, our future. That phone call is not that important. That text message is not that important. Wait until you get home," said Moody.

Chief Rex Evans heads the Splendora ISD Police Department. He told us Texas law requires drivers in both directions, to stop for school buses when their red lights are activated. The rule applies to any street which is not divided by a median.

"If there is not divider, you have to stop," said Chief Evans.

"The fine is generally about 500 to 750 dollars for the first time. The second time it can go even higher. Again, it depends on the court but most judges thankfully take that particular offense extremely serious rightfully so in my opinion. You can expect it's going to be a steep hit," Evans said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbus crashSplendora
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Clark Elementary of Goose Creek CISD
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
Mom of 5 who graduated from TSU law school passes bar exam
More Education
Top Stories
Waller Co. deputy killed in crash had only been on job a few days
Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded 288
Baby found dead in swing reportedly 'died of diaper rash'
2nd grade student hit and killed while waiting at bus stop
Multiple children hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty to charges
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Show More
Cesar Sayoc allegedly threatened Beto O'Rourke in April: Report
Downtown building collapse scatters rubble into street
Pizza employee killed in wreck during Halloween storms
Man narrowly escaped injury when car smashed into bedroom
Tree nearly falls on Clear Lake man during storm
More News