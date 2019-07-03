Houston Community College offering free college degrees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5289020" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students line up to take $20 college classes at HCC

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the debate over college debt takes the national stage, Houston Community College is offering free degrees with their new Eagle Promise Program.The program allows qualifying spring 2019 high school graduates to earn a degree or certificate for free at HCC."What we're doing is we want to take the worry out of cost year after year out of the equation," HCC Financial Aid Executive Director JoEllen Soucier explained.In order to qualify, you must live in the HCC taxing district and meet income requirements.Eligible students will have tuition and fees covered and a book allowance of up to $500 each semester.Soucier said the program is funded through state and federal aid. The school will cover the rest through institutional and foundation money.Applicants can earn a degree in any associate, or one year certificate program. Students must be enrolled by the fall semester, which starts Aug. 26.If this HCC program doesn't apply to you, the college is also offering classes for only $20.