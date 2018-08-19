A new quote is now adorning the hall at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, attributed to @NobelPrize Laureate @Malala Yousafzai. Third-graders at the school this year will be reading her book, “Malala’s Magic Pencil.” pic.twitter.com/40jfC6JzOo — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 19, 2018

A Houston Independent School District school has unveiled a new quote after the district removed a controversial quote off the wall of a Montrose-area school Saturday morning."A new quote is now adorning the hall at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center," HISD said in a tweet.The quote, attributed to Nobel Prize Laurette Malala Yousafzai, reads, "Do not wait for someone else to come and speak for you. It's you who can change the world.""Third-graders at the school this year will be reading her book, 'Malala's Magic Pencil,'" the district said.The initial quote that was on the wall read, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman," received a strong reaction.The picture of the quote, painted on a wall at Gregory Lincoln Education Center on Taft, was shared many times on social media after an HISD employee took it Friday and shared it with friends.Just as controversial is who was quoted: Sidney Biddle Barrows. She's the so-called "Mayflower Madam," a New York City escort service owner busted in the 1980s. She reportedly said the words to her escorts.