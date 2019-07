HISD still without budget as surrounding districts raise teacher pay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD teachers may finally get the pay raises educators in other districts have already been promised.The district is set to vote this week on its proposed budget.The budget vote is coming down to the wire. HISD has to have the budget in place by June 30.already passed its budget giving teachers a 6 percent across the board pay raise and some have the chance to earn pay raises of up to 8 percent. Meanwhile in Spring ISD, counselors, nurses and librarians will receive a 3.5 percent raise, while others will receive a two percent raise. Teachers will receive a 4 to 6 percent raise, depending on experience.New teachers inwill earn $57,000 a year. Its new budget also includes raises of 6 percent to 9 percent for teachers.is including a 10 percent to 15 percent raise for teachers. Beginning salaries for new teachers will increase to $58,500.has released several statements on Instagram outlining their raises.still has not passed its budget. The proposal does include raises of 3.5 percent to 8 percent for teachers, but some trustees want to see the lowest paid staff earn at least $15 an hour. That was the reason the initial vote failed last week.The new budget does include raises for staff.