HISD still without budget as surrounding districts raise teacher pay

The district is set to vote this week on its proposed budget.
The budget vote is coming down to the wire. HISD has to have the budget in place by June 30.
The state is adding billions of dollars to districts across Texas to increase teacher pay.
Katy ISD already passed its budget giving teachers a 6 percent across the board pay raise and some have the chance to earn pay raises of up to 8 percent.
Meanwhile in Spring ISD, counselors, nurses and librarians will receive a 3.5 percent raise, while others will receive a two percent raise. Teachers will receive a 4 to 6 percent raise, depending on experience.
New teachers in Spring Branch ISD will earn $57,000 a year. Its new budget also includes raises of 6 percent to 9 percent for teachers.
Sheldon ISD is including a 10 percent to 15 percent raise for teachers. Beginning salaries for new teachers will increase to $58,500.
Alief ISD has released several statements on Instagram outlining their raises.
Houston ISD still has not passed its budget. The proposal does include raises of 3.5 percent to 8 percent for teachers, but some trustees want to see the lowest paid staff earn at least $15 an hour. That was the reason the initial vote failed last week.
The new budget does include raises for staff.