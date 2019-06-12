Education

Spring ISD announces teacher pay raises for next school year

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring ISD employees will receive pay raises starting next school year.

"These teacher raises are part of Spring ISD's commitment to reward our educators who do so much every day in the classroom to support the academic success of our students," said Superintendent Rodney E. Watson. "Our teachers are true professionals and well-deserving of these pay increases."

According to the press release, teachers with five years or more of experience will receive an annual increase of more than $3,200. Less experienced teachers will see a $2,200 increase.

Counselors, nurses and librarians will receive a 3.5 percent raise, while others will receive a two percent raise.

"We are very pleased to be able to provide these salary increases for our teachers and staff," said Board President Rhonda Newhouse. "This is a great way to recognize all of their hard work, in the classroom and in support areas."

Part of the funding for the teacher pay raises is the result of House Bill 3, which included requirements for increased compensation for staff as well as school property tax reform. But in the budget approved Tuesday, trustees allocated nearly $2 million more in funding for salary increases beyond what was mandated by the state.
