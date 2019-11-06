HISD, largest school district in Texas, to be taken over by state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Education Agency is taking control of the state's largest school district.In a letter sent Wednesday from the TEA to Houston ISD interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan and board president Diana Davila, the state informed district leaders it would appoint a board of managers and a superintendent.It also downgraded the district's accreditation.This means HISD's elected school board will not have any voting power.The move comes after years of what the state considers dysfunction and a failure to properly educate all children.Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement about HISD: