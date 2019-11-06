Education

HISD election to bring new faces as state takeover looms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are four seats up for election on the Houston Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Position 3 and Position 8 are currently held by incumbents Sergio Lira and Diana Davila. Early numbers show both incumbents will likely lose their positions.

Two other current board members have decided not to re-run for trustee. Rhonda Skillern-Jones bowed out of the race, instead vying for an opportunity as a trustee for Houston Community College.

Jolanda Jones also chose not to fight for her Position 4 seat, telling ABC13 that she decided not to re-run last year after accomplishing the goals she set out for herself.

The HISD elections come in the wake of a looming state takeover.

If the Texas Education Agency does decide to take control of the district, the HISD school board leaders will retain their seats, but be void of any power or decision making.

