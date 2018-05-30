EDUCATION

Fort Bend ISD repairing A/C problems at 4 campuses

Four schools in Fort Bend ISD are making repairs to the air conditioners as temperatures rise. (KTRK)

School may be wrapping up in Fort Bend ISD, but the district is still working to keep students cool in the meantime after air conditioning issues at four campuses.

Marshall High School, Ridge Point High School, Schiff Elementary School and Quail Valley Elementary School are all affected.

School officials say the air conditioning has been repaired at Marshall High School. Fort Bend ISD anticipates the building will be cool for classes on Wednesday.

There are still issues at the three other schools.

According to the Fort Bend ISD website, maintenance crews have been working through the night to fix the problems.

The last day of classes at Marshall High School is May 31.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is at Marshall High Schools, one of the Fort Bend campuses experiencing A/C problems.

