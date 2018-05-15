EDUCATION

Fort Bend ISD decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open

District decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open (KTRK)

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
After months of outpouring support, a Fort Bend ISD elementary school is saved, for now.

Barrington Place Elementary School is home to hundreds of students and parents who were concerned about their school's future.

Fort Bend ISD Master Plan had plans to re-purpose the school, but parents decided to speak up at a school board meeting held Monday night.

Hundreds of angry parents from Barrington Elementary attended the Fort Bend County school board workshop to voice their opinions.

"My kids went to Barrington, my godchildren, my grandkids go there. It is just a good school," Barrington supporter Dwight Bates said.

Baites told Eyewitness News that he's happy about the district's decision to not close the school, but he's worried that the issue may come up again.

"The only thing we can do is get out, and I recommend that to all the neighborhoods and community members here. We need to get out, we need to let our voices be heard, and just pray it up, " Baites said.

Supporters say Barrington Place should stay open because the facilities are in good shape, and the alternative would have neighborhood kids taken to far away schools.

"They just put a new roof on it, they maintained it very well. It would be foolish to shut it down. It's in good condition and they have good teachers," supporter Bruce Yovich said.

Fort Bend ISD is in the process of developing a Facilities Master Plan which includes building new schools and rezoning.

