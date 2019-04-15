Elementary kids in Channelview hit record in donation drive

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of fourth graders at McMullan Elementary in Channelview have shattered their fundraising goals, collecting $1,625 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
"Helping little kids and adults with cancer just makes my heart feel happy, because I hate seeing people in the hospital," explained fourth grader Raul Benitez.
The students have collected the donations from teachers and other students.
"Unfortunately, we have had a couple of students in our school that have actually gone through having leukemia," explained school nurse Veronica Ramirez. "We had a fifth grader last year, and I'm happy to report, so far, so good, in remission. We had a first grader this year, going through the process right now."
"I learned about teamwork," said fourth grader Arleene Estrada. "We had to work together to collect money and go to different classes and count them."
"The important lesson is that the prizes and the parties don't matter, the more important thing that matters is to help people," said fourth grader Alex Torres.
