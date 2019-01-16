EDUCATION

'Don't Mess with Texas' scholarship applications are open

EMBED </>More Videos

Good news for Texas high school seniors, the 2019 Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship application is now open.

Good news for Texas high school seniors, the "Don't Mess with Texas" scholarship application is now open.

This scholarship, in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, was established to recognize high school seniors who have taken the initiative to prevent littering in their school and community.

The scholarship is open to any high school senior pursuing a two or four-year degree at an accredited Texas college or university next year.

One $6,000 and two $2,000 scholarships will be awarded on June 18.

The application includes an opportunity for Texas seniors to describe how they support the "Don't Mess with Texas" litter prevention and beautification initiative and how they were able to motivate others with their actions. All applications are due by online submission or must be postmarked by March 29 at 5 p.m. (CST.)
You can apply here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationscholarshiptexascollegeTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
High schooler earns college degree before his diploma
Katy ISD officially names Ken Gregorski new superintendent
New scholarship helps students who withdrew after Harvey
More Education
Top Stories
UT grad among 14 killed in terror attack in Kenya
Men found in drug-filled trailer after kidnapping attempt
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Astros Golf Foundations unveils 2019 Houston Open dates
Shake Shack Montrose donating portion of proceeds Wednesday
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
Show More
Card skimmer found at gas station on Kirby
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
Houston area restaurants already serving crawfish
Police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
More News