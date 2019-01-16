'Don't Mess with Texas' scholarship applications are open

Good news for Texas high school seniors, the "Don't Mess with Texas" scholarship application is now open.This scholarship, in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, was established to recognize high school seniors who have taken the initiative to prevent littering in their school and community.The scholarship is open to any high school senior pursuing a two or four-year degree at an accredited Texas college or university next year.One $6,000 and two $2,000 scholarships will be awarded on June 18.The application includes an opportunity for Texas seniors to describe how they support the "Don't Mess with Texas" litter prevention and beautification initiative and how they were able to motivate others with their actions. All applications are due by online submission or must be postmarked by March 29 at 5 p.m. (CST.)