CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Trisha

NAME: Trisha Chatterjee
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Trisha is the chairwoman of the Leading Ladies Youth Council and a member of the Junior Statesmen of America. She is an active volunteer for organizations such as the Houston Food Bank and the Houston Public Library. She has received both bronze and silver awards from Girl Scouts of America and serves as a tutor and High School Ambassador. Trisha continues to expand her leadership and counseling roles as well as organizing several charity initiatives for her community, including a Christmas Toy Drive and creating three free "Little Libraries."

GOALS: Trisha would like to attend the University of Texas to study industrial engineering and finance. She hopes to pursue a career in product design with emphasis on engineering advancements.

