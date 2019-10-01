Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Isabel

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Isabel An
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Isabel the secretary of the debate team and active member of the principal cast of the Huang Dance Studio, where she received the Merit Scholarship Certification from the Royal Academy of Dance. Isabel serves on the teen council for the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston and the Mayor's Youth Council.

GOALS: Isabel hopes to attend the University of Pennsylvania. She plans to major in communications and media studies to pursue a career in marketing and visual communications.

