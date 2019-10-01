Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rishab

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!







NAME: Rishab Jagetia
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Rishab has participated in both soccer and track at Memorial High School for the past three years while maintaining outstanding academic marks. He received Distinguished Honor Role status as well as an Outstanding Student award in 2018. Rishab also received the Character Without Question award this past year and volunteers his time with the Memorial Mustang Outreach Bunch.

GOALS: Duke, Vanderbilt, Johns Hopkins, Dartmouth, Georgetown and UTA are the top choices for Rishab after graduation. He wants to focus in either Environmental Science or Pre-Med. Rishab is interested in focusing on environmental research or energy and sustainability.

Sponsored By
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Show More
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News