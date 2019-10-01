CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rishab

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Rishab JagetiaMemorial High SchoolSeniorRishab has participated in both soccer and track at Memorial High School for the past three years while maintaining outstanding academic marks. He received Distinguished Honor Role status as well as an Outstanding Student award in 2018. Rishab also received the Character Without Question award this past year and volunteers his time with the Memorial Mustang Outreach Bunch.Duke, Vanderbilt, Johns Hopkins, Dartmouth, Georgetown and UTA are the top choices for Rishab after graduation. He wants to focus in either Environmental Science or Pre-Med. Rishab is interested in focusing on environmental research or energy and sustainability.