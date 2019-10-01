CITGO Distinguished Scholars: John

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

John PittmanBellaire High SchoolSeniorJohn has been an active member of the high school swim team for three years, and a club swimmer for over five years. He plans on coaching in the summer to assist younger athletes, and volunteered with several organizations including, UNICEF Club and the National Honor Society. He participated in the Boy Scouts for a number of years.John hopes to attend either the University of Texas or Washington University at Saint Louis. He intends to pursue a degree in Biochemistry with a minor in business. He has a passion for physical therapy and wants to open his own practice.