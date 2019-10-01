CITGO Distinguished Scholars: John

Education

NAME: John Pittman
HIGH SCHOOL: Bellaire High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: John has been an active member of the high school swim team for three years, and a club swimmer for over five years. He plans on coaching in the summer to assist younger athletes, and volunteered with several organizations including, UNICEF Club and the National Honor Society. He participated in the Boy Scouts for a number of years.

GOALS: John hopes to attend either the University of Texas or Washington University at Saint Louis. He intends to pursue a degree in Biochemistry with a minor in business. He has a passion for physical therapy and wants to open his own practice.

